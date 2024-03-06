Aurora Solar, EagleView Partner on Geospatial Analytics Software

Aurora Solar has announced a tech partnership with EagleView, integrating the company’s geospatial analytics software into its solar solutions offerings.

The company says the integration will allow its professionals to prospect, plan and validate projects using EagleView’s aerial imagery, validated 3D roof models and structure measurements, without requiring physical site visits.

“As solar continues its unprecedented global growth, Aurora Solar continues to invest in the industry’s most trusted platform for selling, designing, and delivering solar projects,” says Carina Brockl, CRO at Aurora Solar. “We’re delighted our groundbreaking partnership with EagleView will deliver new benefits to our customers as we double down on our commitment to design accuracy.”