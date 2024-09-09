Avangrid Begins Module Installation at Camino Solar

Avangrid has begun installing the first of 105,000 solar modules at its 44 MW Camino Solar project in California.

“We are excited to add this clean, renewable energy project to California’s grid,” says Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO.

“Camino solar, like all of our projects, is creating jobs and boosting the local economy. This is an example of Avangrid continuing to grow its solar capacity across the country, supplementing our large wind fleet and accelerating the clean energy transition.”

The project is being built next to the company’s 189 MW Manzana wind farm, located on a combination of private land and 200 acres of public lands managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

When construction is complete, Camino will become the tenth solar project in Avangrid’s portfolio of projects and its first in California.