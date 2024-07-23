Avangrid Begins Solar Grazing Operation in the Pacific Northwest

Avangrid has partnered with a local rancher to graze sheep at two solar farms in Oregon and Washington, launching what it calls the largest “solar grazing” operation in the region.

The company began employing the vegetation management method using grazing livestock last year with a pilot project at Pachwáywit Fields, Ore. It has since expanded the pilot into a full operation at the site and launched a similar operation at its Lund Hill solar farm in Klickitat County, Wash.

At the spring peak, there were 5,000 sheep spread across both facilities.

“Avangrid is one of the most sustainable companies in the world and this is yet another example of our hardworking teams taking an innovative approach to solving complex problems,” says Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO.

“These sheep are not only a more environmentally friendly solution to manage the vegetation, but help us support the local community and contribute to a circular economy in the Pacific Northwest.”

The sheep at these sites belong to Cameron Krebs, a fifth-generation Oregon rancher.