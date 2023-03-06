AVANGRID to Use Array Technologies DuraTrack for 321 MW Installation

AVANGRID Inc. has selected DuraTrack solar trackers from Array Technologies to construct its 321 MW True North solar farm in Falls County, Texas, one of the company’s biggest solar facilities under development in the U.S.

Array Technologies is a long-standing supplier of AVANGRID and the Iberdrola Group, and this purchase is an additional step in a partnership that is expected to continue to grow. This agreement was vital to the final investment decision for the construction of the True North project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

“Our durable and low maintenance trackers will help provide clean renewable energy for the Texas grid, ensuring the local community has reliable power for years to come,” says Kevin Hostettler, CEO of Array Technologies.

With the purchase of solar trackers from Array Technologies and with the development of projects like the True North solar farm, AVANGRID has further expanded the presence of clean energy in Texas, where it already generates more than 1,250 MW through six wind farms and has a 1,300 MW pipeline of projects.