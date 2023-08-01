Babcock & Wilcox Solar Wins $20 Million in EPC Contracts

Babcock & Wilcox Solar Energy Inc. – a subsidiary of Akron, Ohio-based Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. – has been awarded contracts totaling more than $20 million by Summit Ridge Energy LLC for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of 25 MW of community solar energy projects in Illinois.

B&W has successfully executed multiple projects for Summit Ridge Energy, including a $15 million community solar project announced in March 2023 and a $20 million project announced in 2022.

B&W will engineer, procure and construct the six photovoltaic solar projects, with completion scheduled for 2024.

“As Summit Ridge Energy continues to expand our solar leadership in Illinois, we’re pleased to partner with B&W on another EPC contract,” says Raj Soi, executive vice president of operations, Summit Ridge Energy. “We are proud of our work to create new jobs in Illinois, invest in the local economy and provide solar power savings to more than 20,000 households and businesses.”

With more than 100 solar projects installed, B&W offers reliable system design, construction and optimized system integration. B&W is committed to providing forward-thinking solar solutions, outstanding service, and quality construction with safety as a top priority.

Summit Ridge Energy is the largest commercial solar developer and owner-operator in Illinois, with an energy portfolio of more than 250 MW across the state. Summit Ridge Energy has invested over $900 million in Illinois through the development and acquisition of 116 individual solar farms, located across 35 counties. These projects have employed more than 3,500 construction workers and provide solar power savings to more than 20,000 Illinois ratepayers.