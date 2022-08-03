BASF Signs VPPAs to Provide 250 MW of Renewable Energy for Over 20 Sites

BASF has entered into virtual power purchase agreements (VPPA) for wind and solar power totaling 250 MW to power its sites across the United States. They are designed to offset the carbon-intensive grid-supplied electricity being used at more than 20 of BASF’s manufacturing sites in several states across the country, from Texas to Michigan.

BASF is collaborating with various partners who are driving the sustainable change of the energy sector. The chemical company will purchase 100 MW of power generated by Dawn Solar. An additional 150 MW of renewable energy capacity will be added through transactions with EDF Energy Services.

“Renewable energy is an essential tool to reach BASF’s ambitious goal of net zero emissions by 2050,” says Michael Heinz, member of the board of executive directors for BASF SE and BASF Corp.’s chairman and CEO. “We are committed to further improving our energy footprint in the region and we are eager to drive the energy transition for chemical manufacturing in North America.”

The combined agreements for the output of 250 MW of renewable generation capacity will result in the purchase of more than 660,000 MWh of electricity per year. With these agreements in place, the share of renewable energy in BASF’s total North American electricity consumption will rise to more than 25%.

“These agreements help us reach our clean energy goals in areas where the local electric utility does not supply adequate renewable power,” mentions Tobias Dratt, president of BASF North America. “At the same time, our financial commitment enables the realization of large solar and wind power projects and adds clean energy to the grid.”

Last year, a collaboration with EDF Energy Services added 35 MW of wind capacity to the energy mix for BASF’s manufacturing sites in Freeport and Pasadena, Texas. In another joint project with EDF Renewables, BASF’s property in Toms River became home to New Jersey’s largest solar project and the largest solar project built on a Superfund site in the United States.

BASF aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% compared with 2018 by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.