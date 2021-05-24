BayWa r.e. Adds Polar Racking Ground Mount Products to Distribution Network

BayWa r.e. Solar Systems Inc., a provider of renewable energy solutions, says it has become a distributor for Polar Racking Inc., a Canadian manufacturer of solar PV mounting systems.

BayWa r.e. will immediately add access to Polar Racking’s PRU-D ground mount product line to their line card and web store, which is now available nationwide.

Polar Racking designs, engineers and manufactures racking solutions. The company says its long history in the industry allows them to offer technical support and service to a wide range of customers. Polar Racking’s experienced team of solar professionals will work closely with BayWa r.e.’s network of installers to handle the challenges of installing in Canada’s diverse and challenging ground and climatic conditions. Their PRU-D ground mount racking is ideal for contractors needing a quickly deployable ground mount solution that is built to last.

“We are excited to be partnering with Polar Racking Inc. and look forward to carrying a great Canadian product,” says Matthew Lannigan, CCO of BayWa r.e. Solar Systems Inc. “Polar Racking has a great reputation in the market, and we’re excited to welcome them to our family of vendor partners.”

The Polar Racking PRU-D system is in stock and available through the BayWa r.e. online store, here.