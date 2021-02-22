BayWa r.e. Launches Independent Mounting System Manufacturer

BayWa r.e., a global renewable energy developer, service supplier, wholesaler and energy solutions provider, has launched novotegra GmbH, an independent mounting system manufacturer, following the success of its novotegra mounting system.

Novotegra GmbH will control all of BayWa r.e.’s photovoltaic mounting system manufacturing activities. Previously, BayWa r.e. Solar Energy Systems GmbH was jointly responsible for the manufacturing and sales activities. With the establishment of the new business, the company says it is well placed to continue its development and further expand its activities throughout Europe.

“We are delighted by the fact that our system, whose efficiency we have managed to continuously increase over the past few years, has established itself so well on the market,” says Thomas Pfaff, head of product management at novotegra GmbH. “We intend to continue novotegra’s success story and to expand our activities even further.”

Sales throughout Europe will continue to be handled by the BayWa r.e. wholesale companies.