BayWa r.e., PanelClaw Distribute Flat Roof Solar Racking Platform

BayWa r.e., a renewable energy developer, services and systems provider globally and in the Americas, has partnered with PanelClaw, a supplier of flat roof solar mounting systems in the U.S., to distribute its clawFR platform.

PanelClaw’s racking platform is now available through BayWa r.e. Solar Systems’ recently expanded network of warehouses across the U.S., providing installers of all sizes a viable racking option paired with design, training and support services so they can bid on commercial flat roof projects. The partnership also offers engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) providers working with distribution partners access to clawFR. The team plans to roll out clawOS, a comprehensive racking array design software early this year.

“The partnership with PanelClaw provides our customers with new options for larger jobs in commercial flat roofs,” says Jodi White, co-CEO at BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC. “We strive to have best-in-class products like clawFR in our warehouses, and it checks all the boxes for our clientele in terms of performance, product support and project growth efficiency.”

“We are thrilled to empower BayWa r.e.’s customers with the best flat roof racking platform in the market today, clawFR,” states PanelClaw CEO Costa Nicolaou. “This new partnership will result in happier customers that grow their flat roof business for BayWa r.e. and expanded market share for PanelClaw. A win, win, win.”

Featuring a 25-year limited warranty, the clawFR racking system is available in 10-degree and dual-tilt options. PanelClaw’s flagship product enables faster build times with a single-bolt hardware kit, tool-less module attachment and preinstalled roof protection pads. The platform has gone through rigorous testing and has been installed in more than 10,000 projects.