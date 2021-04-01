BCI Engineering Unveils New Ground-Mount Solar Racking System

BCI Engineering, a company that specializes in solar racking contract manufacturing, has unveiled Full Tilt, a new ground-mount solar racking system.

BCI Engineering says Full Tilt represents an optimum fixed-tilt racking solution that has fewer parts, manufacturer direct pricing, and versatile module loading and fastening methods. The Full Tilt system introduces a new type of panel rail called the Longhorn. The Longhorn allows modules to slide into strategically placed notches on the rail – giving the system the ability to self-align modules and greatly improve installation speed. Structurally independent tables are self-squaring, eliminating the need for adjustment and increasing compatibility with steep terrains.

“Following a meticulous product development effort, we’re excited to introduce Full Tilt and demonstrate how its design will deliver time and cost savings value beyond what’s currently available,” says Chris Bartley, vice president of business development at BCI. “By combining one of the world’s largest solar racking supply chains with a product designed by industry veterans specifically to address the unmet needs in this market segment, we’re able to consolidate two key elements of the value chain and create the optimal fixed-tilt solution in terms of product quality and cost.”

BCI notes every facet of the Full Tilt system was engineered to maximize the speed and simplicity of installation. With several identical structural components and optimized beam cantilevers, the six-part system ensures a speedy installation with no lost time sorting through parts. The rotatable rack provides installers the option to install modules in whichever position they prefer.