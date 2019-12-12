BELECTRIC Expands Operations and Maintenance Footprint in the U.S.

BELECTRIC has entered into a pair of 10-year O&M partnerships that will see the company provide a combination of preventive and corrective maintenance services for solar plants totaling more than 20 MW.

The company signed one agreement with sPower for a 14.4 MW portfolio of 15 projects located in Indiana, New Jersey and Massachusetts. In addition, Madison Energy awarded BELECTRIC a contract to operate and maintain two of its PV plants in Maryland and California, totaling 5.8 MW.

“We are pleased that these long-term contracts are enabling us to expand O&M services within our core markets,” says Matthew Lusk, BELECTRIC’s director of business development and operations in the U.S. “Including these plants, we are operating and maintaining a solar portfolio with an installed capacity of approximately 160 MW in the U.S.”

BELECTRIC’s core business is the design and construction of solar energy facilities and large-scale battery storage systems for the international power utility market and independent power plant operators. The company also focuses on reducing operating costs via a full range of solar maintenance, repair and operation services.

Globally, BELECTRIC’s O&M teams managing about 1.7 GW of installed capacity.

Photo: An sPower project in Hobart, Ind.