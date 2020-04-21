Belltown Completes Texas Solar Transactions

Belltown Power Texas, a renewable energy developer, recently completed a transaction with an investment partner for a portfolio of solar PV projects totaling 330 MW DC.

The projects are located in the ERCOT North Zone, and construction is expected to start immediately across all three sites, with commercial operations expected between December and March 2021.

“This represents a key milestone for the Belltown portfolio, having developed these projects from greenfield all the way to NTP,” says Lloyd Pope, co-founder and president of Belltown.

“We are pleased with the partner we have found to bring these projects forward to COD and beyond, and we look forward to completing more transactions like this one,” he adds.

The projects include the 81 MW DC Rippey site in Cooke County, contracted with an affiliate of Vistra Energy for the offtake of 100% of its power generation; the 81 MW DC Kellam site in Van Zandt County; and the 168 MW DC Coniglio site in Fannin County, the matter two contracted with Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative Inc., with busbar offtake for 100% of the electricity generated.

“We are excited to have completed this transaction, and continue to work hard on growing our portfolio of solar projects, which we intend to deliver over the next three to five years,” says Jeff Clay, co-founder of Belltown.

Photo: Belltown Power Texas’ landing page