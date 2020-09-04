Berkshire Bank Chooses Nexamp as its Community Solar Provider

Berkshire Bank, a community bank headquartered in Massachusetts, has chosen Boston-based Nexamp as its community solar provider to reduce costs and improve sustainability.

Founded more than 170 years ago, Berkshire Bank operates 130 branches across seven Northeastern states. By enrolling in the Nexamp community solar program, the bank is taking an active role in the advancement of clean energy.

Corporations and large organizations looking to embrace clean energy have a number of compelling options today, but a community solar subscription provides a unique opportunity in scale and savings potential, while helping to green the grid in the areas they work. Nexamp operates hundreds of community solar farms that generate clean electricity fed directly to the local utility grid and allocates the value of that energy to subscribers to help reduce their monthly electric bills. Through solar net metering agreements available in the program, Berkshire Bank is subscribing to a significant portion of the community solar farm in Hadley, Mass.

“Renewable energy plays a major role in our overall sustainability strategy, which include policies and programs designed to enhance our environmental performance and increase our efficiency,” says Gary Levante, senior vice president of corporate responsibility at Berkshire Bank.

“We are committed to transitioning our energy use to lower carbon alternatives and by subscribing to community solar, we are able to do that while also reducing our overall costs, an added benefit. We chose Nexamp for the simplicity and proven performance of its community solar program,” he adds.

Community solar continues to expand, providing options for those who want to go solar but do not have the resources or infrastructure to install panels on their property. More businesses are embracing the advantages of distributed solar, such as enhanced sustainability and reduced operational expenses.

Berkshire Bank touts $13.1 billion in assets, providing business and consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance services through 130 branch offices in New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The company supports local community-based environmental initiatives with donations and employee volunteerism while also encouraging its employees to adopt more environmentally conscious behaviors to reduce their environmental impact.

Photo: Nexamp’s Property Development web page