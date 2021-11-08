Blackstone, Altus Power, Link Logistics Win Community Solar Projects in New Jersey

Altus Power Inc., a clean electrification company, and Link Logistics, operator of a portfolio of logistics real estate assets located exclusively in the U.S., are planning to build and operate a portfolio of rooftop community solar projects to serve approximately 10,000 residential customers throughout New Jersey with renewable energy.

“Altus has been serving public and private customers in New Jersey with solar-generated electricity since 2011 and we look forward to serving the state’s residential customers with our community solar program as well,” says Lars Norell, co-CEO of Altus Power. “We are particularly pleased to grow our rooftop solar and electric vehicle charging portfolio and to increase the value of our solar assets by providing ancillary benefits for real estate owners and the greater community. We are also pleased to continue to grow our partnership with Blackstone, our largest institutional shareholder and senior funding partner.”

Altus Power and Link Logistics are taking part in the New Jersey Community Solar Energy Pilot Program. When completed, the projects will generate approximately 35 MW of power and will allocate at least 51% of the clean energy generated to historically underserved communities in the state. The projects will be rooftop-based solar systems located on Link Logistics’ commercial and industrial facilities across New Jersey. The projects will also include electric vehicle charging stations at each facility.

“Link Logistics is delighted to partner with Altus to deliver 35 MW of new solar capacity across the state of New Jersey,” states Sam Stockdale, vice president of ESG at Link Logistics. “This award will contribute to Link’s goal of adding 300 MW of new solar capacity by 2025 and is core to our mission of supporting the communities where we live and work.”