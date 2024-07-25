BLM Issues Libra Solar Project Final Analysis

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has published the final Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed Libra Solar Project in Mineral and Lyon counties, Nev.

Under the proposal, Libra Solar, a subsidiary of Arevia Power, would construct, operate and maintain a 700 MW solar facility, 700 MW BESS and 24-mile-long generation tie-line under a 30-year BLM right-of-way grant.

The project would be located on approximately 5,141 acres of public lands in Mineral County, and the tie-line would connect to the Fort Churchill substation in Lyon County.

“BLM manages vast stretches of public lands that have the potential to make significant contributions to the nation’s renewable energy portfolio,” says Kim Dow, BLM’s Carson City district manager. “To promote the development of these energy sources, BLM provides sites for environmentally sound development of renewable energy on public lands.”

BLM has permitted 25 GW of clean energy projects, including solar, wind, geothermal and gen-ties.

