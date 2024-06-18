SolarPanelRecycling.com Partners with Texas Green Energy

SolarPanelRecycling.com has formed a strategic partnership with Texas Green Energy, offering recycling solutions for Texas Green Energy PV panels and decommissioned equipment.

“By committing to this partnership with Texas Green Energy, we’ve created a cost reduction roadmap that aligns with the long-term owner-operator mindset,” says Brett Henderson, CEO of SolarPanelRecycling.com.

“Texas Green Energy gains access to advanced solar equipment recycling at cost-effective rates right here in Texas because we share a core mission: empowering clean energy support in the U.S.”

The company plans to implement recycling solutions at certain Texas Green Energy locations.