Borrego Offers Actionable Insights to Customers with New Solar O&M Portal

Borrego, an EPC and O&M provider for large-scale solar and energy storage projects in the United States, has launched a new O&M customer portal. The web-based application gives operations and maintenance customers immediately actionable insights into project data, cases, reports and service contracts in one central location. The customer portal is available to all Borrego O&M customers, with access and training provided during the project onboarding process.

It provides Borrego customers with instant visibility into day-to-day service status across all of their projects. The portal features project data, in-depth reporting, service contracts, historical service details, and information on cases and work orders, including whether Borrego is waiting for customer permission to move forward with work.

“Having access to project-level O&M service details and status 24/7 will enable asset owners to be more productive and ensure high availability, particularly in the case of portfolio customers managing dozens or even hundreds of projects,” states Greg Shambo, VP of sales and business development for O&M for Borrego. “Customers trust Borrego O&M to provide real-time transparency and communication, and the customer portal takes that relationship to another level.”

The portal’s open API platform works with existing customer systems. Data from Salesforce.com and other software services can be integrated into a single place and customers can add portal data into other programs. The system architecture enables further expansion of the portal with rapid development cycles.