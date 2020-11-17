Boston Properties Adds Solar to Carnegie Center

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP), the largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the U.S., has added a 5.2 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) onsite renewable energy system at Carnegie Center in Princeton, N.J.

Delivered in partnership with Ameresco and Greenbacker Renewable Energy Co. under a power purchase agreement (PPA), the 13,000-panel system is comprised of four large PV-covered parking canopy systems located at 101, 302, 510 and 701 Carnegie Center. The power generated by the system is expected to provide at least 75% of the total annual energy consumption at the four buildings, which total 554,000 square feet. The canopies provide year-round covered parking for approximately 1,400 spaces and were designed to complement the surroundings.

“The significant addition of solar at Carnegie Center exemplifies doing well by doing good,” says Ben Myers, vice president of sustainability at BXP. “The project represents what sustainability is all about – achieving outcomes that benefit people and the planet. We will continue to identify creative opportunities across our portfolio that decarbonize operations through energy efficiency and procurement of energy from renewable sources.”

BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including seven properties under construction and or redevelopment.