Siemens to Manufacture 1K Domestic Content Inverters for Summit Ridge Energy

Summit Ridge Energy has made the company’s first order, with Siemens, for domestic content inverters.

Siemens, a longstanding partner of Summit Ridge, plans to manufacture the 1000 inverters ordered in the U.S., with scheduled deliveries across Illinois and Virginia starting next year.

This 125 MW order marks a milestone for Summit Ridge, as the company now secures key solar panel components domestically, including modules, racking and inverters.

“We are excited to partner with Siemens on this agreement, which is enabling our team to exceed the domestic content requirements outlined in the IRA,” says Mike Dillon, senior vice president of Operations at Summit Ridge Energy.

“By sourcing domestically manufactured inverters, we are not only supporting American jobs but also ensuring the reliability and quality of our solar projects. This is a win-win for our company and the communities we serve.”