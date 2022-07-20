Bridgelink Orders Additional 400 MW of GameChange Solar Genius Trackers

GameChange Solar (GCS) has received three new Genius Tracker system orders with the aggregate total of 400 MW, making GCS’ current Texas sales to over 3.5 GW. The orders were placed by Bridgelink Engineering, based in Fort Worth, Texas.

These solar power plant locations are strategically placed next to major urban cities, Houston and Dallas. Once completed, these three systems will produce energy for over 65,000 homes when needed most on the hottest or coldest days in Texas.

“Securing these additional projects further advances GameChange Solar’s foothold in this booming market, and we have no plans on slowing down as many more systems are in the process of being finalized and ordered this summer with immediate shipments later this year and early Q1 2023,” says Max Johnson, director of business development at GameChange Solar. “We look forward to competing to become the market share leader in Texas with our top valued solutions for utility scale solar that is widely preferred by owners, operators and EPC’s alike.”

“We chose to go with GameChange Solar because of their local presence, unbeatable customer service, excellent product price point, and preassembled parts that lower our install cost,” adds Cord Johnson, CEO of Bridgelink Engineering. “We plan on being long term partners and continue to grow together with GameChange.”