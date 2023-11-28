Brightcore Energy, Altus Power, Brennen Team Up For Solar Rooftop Project

Brightcore Energy is partnering with Altus Power and Brennan Investment Group on a new project consisting of more than 16,000 solar panels arrayed across the rooftops of 19 properties owned in a joint venture between Brennan and investment firm Global Gate Capital.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Altus Power and Brennan to develop this project to bring green, sustainable energy to the surrounding communities,” says Mike Richter, president of Brightcore Energy. “This project was rather unique in that it encompassed so many locations within one project. There was quite a bit of coordination to align all the logistics.”

Once fully operational, the project is projected to produce 8,993MWh of electricity annually, says the company.

”Brennan has enjoyed collaborating with the Brightcore team to make this solar project a reality,” says Chris Massey, Brennan Investment Group’s managing principal. “Renewable energy is an important facet of modern day investment strategy, and this project helps us fulfill our goals. Engineering and implementing this multi-building project required a true ‘team approach’ with the Brightcore team to accomplish and we are very proud of the results.”

The development of the combined 7.5-megawatt rooftop system is expected to conclude next month.