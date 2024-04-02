Brightcore Energy Developing Solar Project Portfolio on Princeton University Campus

Brightcore Energy is developing a portfolio of solar projects for Princeton University’s Facilities Organization, which will be installed on rooftop and canopy- mounted structures on the university’s Princeton, N.J. campus.

The project consists of four arrays consisting of 4,039 panels, two of which will be rooftop-mounted and two canopy-mounted, with an aggregate 2.2 MW capacity.

“We are so very proud to have been selected for this project,” says Mike Richter, president of Brightcore. “The university has rigorous selection standards and was extremely thoughtful and supportive throughout the process. The school has shown great leadership with its ambitious and detailed sustainability plans, and we are excited to play a role in that.”

The company expects to begin project construction this summer.