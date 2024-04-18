Burns & McDonnell Contracted to Build 200 MW of Solar in Southern Iowa

Burns & McDonnell has been named EPC contractor for two Alliant Energy solar projects in Iowa: the 150 MW Wever project in Lee County and the 50 MW Creston project in Union County.

The company is set to provide fully integrated services for the projects.

“We are excited to build on the momentum of the nine sites we successfully delivered for Alliant Energy in Wisconsin,” says Jami Stone, Burns & McDonnell construction project manager. “We look forward to continuing to build on this trust-based relationship to implement additional renewable energy projects for them.”

Union construction subsidiary of Burns & McDonnell, AZCO, is performing the construction.