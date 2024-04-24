BW Solar Sells 12 New York Community Solar Projects to Catalyze

BW Solar is selling 12 upstate New York community solar projects with a combined 76.7 MW capacity to Catalyze.

The transaction includes a portfolio of six pre-construction projects and another six in the early stage of development. The group of notice-to-proceed ready projects are targeted for commercial operation this year and next.

“BW Solar is committed to the energy transition by originating and developing high-quality renewable energy projects, and this transaction is testament to our execution expertise,” says Tai Nguyen, CEO of BW Solar. “We were pleased to work with Catalyze in a seamless transaction process for the acquisition and look forward to seeing the projects come to fruition.”