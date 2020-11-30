C2 Energy Capital Acquires California Floating Solar Project

C2 Energy Capital LLC, an investor in renewable energy and storage assets, has purchased California’s largest floating solar project from Ciel & Terre, a company that specializes in the integration of photovoltaic systems

“The acquisition of this advanced floating solar system further diversifies and strengthens our power-generation portfolio,” says Candice Michalowicz, co-founder and managing partner of C2 Energy Capital. “C2 Energy Capital continues to adopt novel photovoltaic technologies that reduce greenhouse gasses and generate clean renewable energy.”

Located in Windsor, Calif., the 1.78 MW system uses Ciel & Terre’s patented Hydrelio technology to float a grid of 4,959 high-performance solar modules on the surface of Windsor’s largest recycled water storage pond. The system covers 22% of the pond’s surface and can be easily expanded. Cooled by the underlying water, the array helps slow surface evaporation and algae growth with no impact on the pond’s ecology.

As part of the project, Windsor has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement that will demonstrate substantial savings. The system generates approximately 90% of the energy needed for water reclamation and associated operations and will reduce the facilities’ electricity costs by 30% compared to grid services.