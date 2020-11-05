Camarillo City Council Approves Moving Forward with Solar Microgrid Projects

The Camarillo City Council has unanimously approved moving forward with the design of hybrid microgrids at five city facilities: city hall, corporation yard, the Camarillo Public Library, police station and wastewater treatment plant.

In February, the city engaged the Clean Coalition, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit, and TRC Companies to conduct a solar+storage microgrid feasibility study for the five sites. The study, which assessed the feasibility of standalone solar+storage for each of the five sites compared to using only diesel generators, found that the most feasible and economic solution would be hybrid systems that incorporate solar+storage and diesel generation at four of the five sites. Solar+storage only was recommended for the Camarillo Public Library, which does not need to be kept online during an extended power outage but can benefit from solar+storage backup, as available, and utility bill savings.

“The study made it clear that hybrid solar microgrids are not only feasible but also economically viable,” says Greg Ramirez, city manager of Camarillo. “Implementing these cost-effective hybrid solutions represents a big step toward meeting both city and regional sustainability goals.”

The solar+storage systems recommended in the study will keep the sites online during short-duration outages, with diesel generators reserved for use as backup only when needed during extended outages. Additionally, the microgrids will reduce the cumulative carbon footprint of the five sites by approximately 88%.

Over the anticipated 30-year life of the projects, the microgrids are designed to produce utility bill savings through reduced demand and energy charges at all five facilities. Savings will depend on which financing option the city chooses – a city-owned model or a power purchase agreement (PPA) – in which a third party would own and operate the systems.

The Camarillo City Council approved pursuing grant funding for the project, including an opportunity from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which recently announced a nationwide grant of up to $50 million per applicant for projects such as microgrids and generators that mitigate risks from natural disasters.

Camarillo’s Solar+Storage Microgrid Feasibility Study is available here.