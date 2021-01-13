CAMS Adds Solar O&M Company to Portfolio

Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS), a privately held company that provides a full range of services to the energy sector, has acquired the U.S. solar operations and maintenance (O&M) business of Belectric Inc. The Belectric portfolio includes 141 operating sites in 11 states.

With extensive O&M and asset management experience in renewable power generation, CAMS sees this solar O&M transaction as a natural extension of its existing offerings. With this acquisition, CAMS continues to execute its strategy of advancing its renewable energy footprint and leads the way in providing a full range of services to its customers.

“We are excited to grow our regional presence in the solar power industry,” says Greg Bobrow, COO of CAMS. “The purchase of Belectric compliments and further strengthens our existing capabilities and markets in the power generation industry. It integrates seamlessly into the CAMS suite of solutions that are focused on and guided by sustainability.”

CAMS has long prioritized the development of renewable energy resources, both for reducing emissions and supplementing existing electricity generation. Since its establishment in 2007, CAMS has expanded its presence in renewables generation (wind, solar, battery storage) representing approximately 3,500 MW of generating capacity.

Photo: Belectric’s landing page