CAMS Awarded Integrated Services Contract for REC Solar Portfolio

Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS) says it will provide O&M, asset management, accounting, remote monitoring and related services for REC Solar’s renewables portfolio, including solar and energy storage projects for hundreds of U.S. commercial enterprises, such as manufacturers, retailers, schools, universities and municipalities.

This award increases CAMS’ renewable assets under management to over 5.6 GW throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

“We are thrilled to support REC Solar’s continued expansion within the C&I solar space and look forward to delivering best-in-class services to their operational and in-development assets,” says Brian Ivany, executive vice president of CAMS Energy Transition Services.