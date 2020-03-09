Canadian Solar Enters PPA Contract With Techgen

Canadian Solar Inc. has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) contract with Techgen, S.A. de C.V. (Techgen), an affiliate of Ternium, S.A., and Tenaris, S.A.

The PPA contract has a 15-year term and will allow Canadian Solar to finance and build a 103 MWp solar power project located in Ojocaliente Municipality, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The solar plant will use Canadian Solar high-efficiency modules and is expected to start operations in 2021.

“We are honored to supply competitive and clean energy to one of the main steel manufacturing corporations in Latin America,” says Dr. Shawn Qu, chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar.

“Signing this PPA demonstrates Canadian Solar’s ability to meet the commercial and environmental needs of corporate customers, strengthening our track record in Mexico where we have already been awarded with four projects totaling 438 MWp in the long-term auctions,” he adds.

The execution of this contract helps Canadian Solar strengthen its position in Latin America to offer clean energy solutions. It is also a step forward for Techgen and its affiliates in their continuous efforts to improve their business systems towards a more sustainable future.

Techgen owns and operates a combined cycle power plant that supplies energy to Tenaris and Ternium’s manufacturing plants in Mexico. Ternium, S.A. manufactures and processes a wide range of steel products. Tenaris, S.A. is a global manufacturer and supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is a manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions. The company has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. Over the past 19 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 38 GW of modules to customers in over 150 countries around the world.

Photo: A Canadian Solar technician engaged in site and infrastructure assessment