Canadian Solar Taps into Wood Mackenzie’s Lens Renewables Data Program

Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk business, welcomes Canadian Solar as a development partner for its Lens decision intelligence platform, which delivers live data across the industrial landscapes of every global economy.

The platform helps companies rapidly visualize, value, model and optimize energy assets, portfolios and companies. Integration of renewable and conventional power sources in a single interface, drawing from Wood Mackenzie’s commercial intelligence on the world’s natural resources sector, transforms how Lens Power customers drive investment strategy decisions and ignite growth plans.

“Battery storage capacity and hybrid solar-storage are on steep growth trajectories, as organizations look to capture the energy produced from renewable technologies to meet peak demand for electricity,” states Joe Levesque, co-president for Wood Mackenzie. “Canadian Solar is an important development partner for us, as it is in a unique and specialized position as a solar PV manufacturer and a large-scale solar and energy storage project developer. The insights its team will provide will further support our delivery of key data in what is an increasingly high activity segment, at a time of significant pressure in others.”

“Energy storage technology will be a critical enabler of the solar PV market going forward,” says Dr. Shawn Qu, chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar. “Understanding the hybrid solar-storage project economics will give us a growth advantage to develop cost-effective, end-to-end integrated dispatchable solar energy solutions.”

Lens Power offers an integrated, 30-year view of global power markets supply, demand, cost and energy price forecasts alongside high-fidelity geospatial data including solar irradiance and transmission infrastructure. As Wood Mackenzie continues to integrate real-time and historic nodal congestion and price data, Lens Power will provide insight into greenfield site selection and asset optimization. Among Lens initiatives is Wood Mackenzie’s collaboration with early adopters to design a power solution that provides a holistic understanding of what is happening in the world of energy, allowing organizations to improve profitability and minimize risk.