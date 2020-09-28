Capital Dynamics Enters Agreement to Acquire Three Solar PV Projects from LS Power

Capital Dynamics, an independent global private asset management firm, says its clean energy infrastructure (CEI) business has entered into an agreement to acquire interests in three solar photovoltaic (PV) projects from LS Power.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

The portfolio comprises 316 MW of operating solar resources located in California, Arizona and Delaware. Each project utilizes commercially proven and efficient technology and is fully contracted under long-term power purchase agreements. The projects achieved commercial operations between 2011 and 2014.

“The acquisition of this portfolio is consistent with our strategy of acquiring or developing clean energy infrastructure assets in attractive locations,” says Tim Short, managing director of clean energy infrastructure at Capital Dynamics.

The portfolio includes:

-100% interest in Centinela Solar Energy, 252 MW located in Imperial County, Calif.

-30% interest in Arlington Valley Solar Energy II, 53 MW located in Maricopa County, Ariz.

-100% Interest in Dover Sun Park, 11 MW located in Dover, Del.

