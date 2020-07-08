Capital Dynamics, Tenaska Enter Strategic Relationship

Capital Dynamics, an independent global private asset management firm, says its Clean Energy Infrastructure business has signed an agreement with Tenaska to enter into a new strategic relationship, increasing its greenfield solar footprint in both the Midwest and Southeast U.S.

The transaction comprises 24 solar projects located in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) and Southeast Reliability Council (SERC) markets, totaling 4,800 MW. The portfolio represents a large share of solar projects currently in the MISO and SERC interconnection pipelines and further diversifies Capital Dynamics’ growing utility-scale solar power portfolio across seven new states.

“We are pleased to enter into a new relationship with Tenaska in MISO and SERC, less than two years after our first MISO transaction,” says Benoit Allehaut, managing director of Capital Dynamics’ Clean Energy Infrastructure business.

“The Tenaska team has done an excellent job overseeing a large portfolio of solar projects in attractive markets, and has worked well with our team in the past. We believe it is important to deliver competitive solar projects in regions where customers are switching to renewables,” add Allehaut.

Tenaska – through Tenaska Solar Ventures, the company’s solar development services business – will work with Capital Dynamics to commercialize the projects.