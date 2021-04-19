Capstone Infrastructure Brings Canada’s Largest Solar Project Online

Capstone Infrastructure Corp., a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects, and Obton A/S, a Danish solar investor and developer, say the 132 MW AC Claresholm Solar Project achieved commercial operation and is now producing renewable power.

Claresholm Solar is located in the Municipal District of Willow Creek and provided more than 350 full-time jobs in Alberta during construction – with peak site personnel reaching over 650 skilled workers. Over the operational life of the project, Claresholm will provide ongoing employment along with significant and stable long-term property tax revenue to the local economy.

The majority of Claresholm’s power and associated emission offsets are sold to TC Energy under the terms of a power purchase agreement (PPA). The rest of the electricity will be sold into Alberta’s wholesale power pool.

“I’m tremendously proud of our team for safely and successfully completing the Claresholm Solar Project, now Canada’s largest operating solar farm,” says David Eva, CEO of Capstone. “This was an ambitious project with tight timelines. Working creatively and with unmatched dedication is integral to Capstone’s business philosophy, and we are extremely pleased to support TC Energy and the critical role that such corporate PPAs play in accelerating the transition to clean energy across North America.”

Photo: David Eva