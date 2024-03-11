Carnival Unveils Solar Park at Dominican Republic’s Amber Cove Port

Carnival Corporation has cut the ribbon for a solar park at its Amber Cove Cruise Center in the Dominican Republic, where the company says the project’s 1,800 solar panels will supply 80% of the port’s energy demand.

Carnival Corporation, Carnival Cruise Line and Amber Cove Cruise Center celebrated with a ribbon cutting. Included in attendance was Joel Santos, minister of the presidency of the Dominican Republic, and Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“As we bring guests to enjoy the beauty and rich culture of the Dominican Republic, we also take our environmental stewardship here and everywhere we visit very seriously,” says Duffy. “With this new solar park in Amber Cove, we are furthering our commitment to sustainability at our destinations by focusing on renewable energy sources to power the vast majority of the port’s needs.”

Located along Dominican Republic’s north coast just outside of Puerto Plata, Amber Cove Cruise Center is one of eight port destinations and exclusive islands owned and operated by the company.