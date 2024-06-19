Castillo Engineering Secures 56 MW Illinois Community Solar Project Portfolio Contract

Castillo Engineering has been selected as the Engineer of Record (EOR) for three portfolios of Illinois community solar projects, totaling 56 MW across 14 projects.

The portfolios consist of three projects totaling 23 MW with Recon Corporation, seven projects totaling 21 MW and four projects totaling 12 MW.

These fixed-tilt, bifacial solar module projects will leverage the company’s in-house civil, electrical, structural and power system studies services alongside its project management office.

“We’re grateful that the market has been receptive to our service offerings, which span all relevant disciplines for large-scale solar projects and continues to recognize our over three decades of design and engineering expertise,” says Christopher Castillo, CEO at Castillo Engineering.

“We look forward to finding further efficiencies with these three project portfolios and deepening our experience throughout the Midwest.”

The projects are expected to be completed next year.