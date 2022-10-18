Castillo Engineering, Solar Generation Work Together on 11 N.Y. Community Solar Projects

Castillo Engineering has been selected by Solar Generation, an engineering, construction and procurement (EPC) firm, to provide electrical design and engineering for a 75 MW portfolio of 11 community solar projects in New York. Castillo Engineering’s site optimization expertise resulted in significant cost savings for each of these projects, all of which use fixed tilt mounting technology and bifacial solar modules. The majority of the projects are currently under construction and will be completed throughout the remainder of 2022 and 2023.

“We knew we could rely on Castillo Engineering for this portfolio of projects due to their team’s hundreds of megawatts of experience in the New York and Massachusetts markets,” says Zachary Schrowang, Solar Generation’s COO. “Despite the difficult-to-develop land that many of these projects faced, Castillo Engineering has been extremely flexible and worked very closely with us to ensure all deadlines were met. They are an immensely collaborative partner that can also easily and cost effectively handle projects in which the equipment has already been procured.”

This 75 MW portfolio of projects represents Castillo Engineering’s third portfolio of community solar projects completed in New York in 2022 alone. It joins the company’s over 300 utility-scale projects completed to date.

“Solar Generation is a leader in community solar projects in New York and we are pleased to have been selected by them to utilize our design and engineering expertise to help provide more affordable clean energy for local communities,” comments Christopher Castillo, CEO of Castillo Engineering. “Given our extensive experience in the state spanning over 25 years, and the fact that we manage all of our design and engineering in-house, we were able to work efficiently to ensure maximum cost savings and timely completion for each of these terrain-challenged projects.”

In addition to partnering on this 75 MW portfolio of community solar projects in New York, Solar Generation has also selected Castillo Engineering to provide support on over 10 MW of community solar projects in Illinois.