Castillo Provides Engineering Services for ClearPath N.Y. Solar Portfolio

ClearPath Energy has contracted with Castillo Engineering to provide electrical design and engineering for a 38.25 MW portfolio of six community solar projects in upstate New York.

Ranging from 4.5 MW to 7.5 MW in size, the projects are currently in late stages of construction in central New York, some of which have already achieved mechanical completion. Castillo Engineering’s site optimization expertise resulted in over $200,000 in savings, on average, for each of these projects, which are scheduled to be operational in Q2 of 2022.

“We selected Castillo Engineering due to their team’s hundreds of megawatts of experience in the New York and Massachusetts markets,” says Greg Hering, co-founder and director of development at ClearPath Energy. “They were highly engaged, beginning with the iterative design process through to project as-builts. Their experience was helpful when working with equipment vendors, contractors, and lender’s independent engineers.”

This portfolio of projects in New York joins Castillo Engineering’s array of utility-scale solar projects completed in the Northeast to date. Half of these six recent projects use solar trackers, and the other half use fixed-tilt racking; all use bifacial modules.

“With over 300 utility-scale projects under our belt and over 20 senior level engineers, we are pleased to have the experience and capacity to support the nation’s leading solar EPCs and developers in order to accelerate the global transition to clean energy,” states Christopher Castillo, CEO of Castillo Engineering. “We are glad to have been able to support ClearPath on this portfolio of New York projects, as its team of development experts were extremely knowledgeable and easy to work with.”

This portfolio of projects will support New York in achieving its renewable energy goals, including a target to have 70% of the state’s energy produced from renewable resources by 2030. Three of the projects in this portfolio alone will increase one New York county’s solar capacity by nearly 50%. In total, the six projects in this portfolio will generate enough clean energy to power 8,700 homes per year.