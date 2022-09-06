Catalyst Power Acquires Northeast Expense Reduction Services

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC, an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, has acquired the assets of Northeast Expense Reduction Services, a New York-based energy advisor. The acquisition deepens Catalyst Power’s role in central and western New York’s energy transition allowing it to expand on its mission of helping its commercial and industrial customers to decarbonize their electricity consumption.

“This is a tremendous fit. We’re excited to be able to expand the mix of commercial and industrial customers that can now have access to Catalyst Power’s decarbonizing solutions,” says Gabriel Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power Holdings. “The middle market has been underserved for too long – by combining Northeast Expense Reduction Services’ territories, customers and supplier relationships with our novel energy supply options including community solar products and proprietary Connected Microgrid solutions, we are expanding access for our customers to more environmentally friendly, money saving energy supply options.”

“New York’s C&I sector is getting hit by rising energy bills driven by volatile fossil fuel prices – and the clean energy solutions offered by Catalyst Power offer a reliable, cost-saving solution for these businesses,” states Clark Taylor, founder of Northeast Expense Reduction Services. “The team at Catalyst Power is fantastic and provides a wide range of clean energy solutions that can help small and mid-sized businesses.”

Catalyst Power develops innovative energy supply solutions for commercial and industrial companies, with a focus on a network of connected microgrids, a no-up-front-cost custom solution using onsite solar panels and with back-up generators, as well as retail power and gas supply. Catalyst Power provides small- to industrial-sized businesses access to distributed generation through the network. The company utilizes a proprietary technology platform that provides a fresh perspective on data to identify, underwrite, fund and provide solutions to customers while operating more cost-effective onsite energy projects for retail energy clients.