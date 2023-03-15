Catalyst Power Partners with Gates Historical Society

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC, a provider of energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sectors, has partnered with the Gates Historical Society for a new 1.4 MW community solar farm in Rochester, N.Y.



The farm, to be built on 13 acres of land, will provide affordable clean energy while supporting local jobs and economic development.



“Our partnership with Catalyst Power provides us with increased revenue and allows us to support the local community by hosting clean solar energy,” says Garth Brokaw, president of the Gates Historical Society.



In addition to community solar, Catalyst Power provides its commercial and industrial customers with a suite of cleaner energy solutions, including a connected microgrid network. The company uses a proprietary technology platform that provides perspective on data to identify, underwrite, fund and provide solutions to customers while operating more cost-effective onsite energy projects for retail energy clients.