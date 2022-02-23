Catalyst’s Ecommerce Dashboard Helps Commercial/Industrial Companies Personalize Clean Energy Solutions

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC, an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is launching their ecommerce dashboard for commercial and industrial energy management. The new dashboard utilizes a proprietary technology platform to allow businesses and energy consultants to choose a range of cleaner energy solutions, including custom-priced energy service, connected microgrids and community solar. In addition, companies can access financing options for onsite solar options.

Catalyst Power provides cleaner energy options that allow companies to reduce energy costs, access new revenue streams, meet sustainability goals and ensure energy resilience. With the launch, Catalyst Power now provides a direct-to-consumer online option that allows customers to review and choose options at their own pace.

“Businesses have more energy choices and options than ever before,” says Gabriel Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power Holdings. “Choice creates opportunities to save money, lock in cost certainty, deliver on ESG goals, and think creatively. Our dashboard helps businesses understand their options and simplify their decisions. The commercial and industrial energy market has been underserved for too long. They are an important part of the economy that deserves access to all the benefits of cheaper, cleaner energy – we’re here to help them.”