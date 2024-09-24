Catalyze Completes Community Solar Project in Frankfort, New York

Catalyze has launched a 4.8 MW community solar project in Frankfort, N.Y.

The company leveraged New York’s Inclusive Community Solar Adder, which aims to increase access to community solar in disadvantaged communities, to complete the installation.

The site was developed on a designated brownfield, owned by Human Technologies. The company recently converted a former landfill in Lancaster, N.Y., into two operational solar sites.

“We have had great success in New York, both deploying renewable energy to help meet climate goals, and supporting community development with new clean energy projects,” says Jared Haines, CEO of Catalyze.

“Human Technologies has deep expertise in the Frankfort area, and it was a pleasure working with them to connect with local stakeholders and better understand the area.”

This project is Catalyze’s sixth community solar project in New York.