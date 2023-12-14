Catalyze to Head Operations at Finger Lakes Solar Sites

Catalyze has announced it will be heading operations at two Lancaster, N.Y. solar sites, totaling over 12 MW.

The first site is a 6.63 MW community solar project with Finger Lakes Health as the anchor commercial utility off-taker. The second 6.06 MW site will offer remote net crediting, providing an additional opportunity for the off-takers. While the sites are co-located, they connect to the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) distribution infrastructure by two different interconnection points.

“We’re proud to support New York’s efforts in expanding solar energy access to commercial and mass market energy users that may not have the option of putting solar on their own building,” says Jared Haines, CEO of Catalyze. “This project further demonstrates renewable energy’s role in supporting local economies, and we will continue to look for opportunities that both accelerate the clean energy transition and create value from unused space.”

AC Power initially developed the two projects. Catalyze now owns and operates the two solar sites on what was formerly a landfill.

Ampion, a community solar subscription management company, enrolled Finger Lakes Health, the town of Hector’s municipal services and other subscribers to the sites.