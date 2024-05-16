Catalyze to Support New York Community Solar Portfolio

Catalyze has secured $100 million in financing from NY Green Bank, a division of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), to support a 79 MW portfolio of community distributed generation (CDG) solar projects across the state.

The transaction is in line with the bank’s commitment to equitable energy transition by requiring a percentage of solar projects benefit disadvantaged communities in order to receive financing.

“We are excited to leverage our extensive community solar expertise to ensure the success of NY Green Bank’s term loan supporting a community distributed generation (CDG) portfolio,” says Jared Haines, CEO of Catalyze.

“CDG is one of the most effective means of making solar energy more accessible to low-to-moderate income communities, and we look forward to how this partnership will support both the goals of NY Green Bank and New York State.”

“NY Green Bank is pleased to support Catalyze, which is increasingly focused on New York State-based CDG solar projects and equitable energy solutions,” adds Andrew Kessler, president of NY Green Bank.

“As our first term loan using a sale-leaseback structure for a CDG portfolio, coupled with a minimum 65% subscriber commitment benefiting historically disadvantaged communities, this transaction underscores NY Green Bank’s unique ability to provide innovative financing solutions that support the equitable distribution of clean energy.”