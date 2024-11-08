CEVA Logistics, TotalEnergies Inaugurate Solar Panel Installation in France

CEVA Logistics and TotalEnergies have inaugurated a 28.5 MW solar shading power plant composed of 58,000 panels, installed at the CEVA Logistics facility in Blyes, France.

The photovoltaic solar structure covers 70 acres and is estimated to produce 34 GWh annually.

Since 2021 and until its commissioning at the end of last year, the construction of this installation took place in close collaboration with the CEVA Logistics teams and according to a schedule in several phases, in order to respect the operational constraints inherent to the activities present on the site.

To date, CEVA has installed more than 200 acres of solar panels across sites globally.

“We are delighted with the implementation of this solar power plant project at our Blyes logistics facility and to actively participate in renewable energy on a local scale,” says Philippe de Crécy, director of European Institutional Relations, CEVA Logistics.

“Through this project, CEVA uses its parking areas intelligently to respond to the challenges of decarbonization of our activities and energy transition at a global level.”

The commissioning is the largest of its type to date for TotalEnergies in France.