Chaberton Earns Certificate for Maryland Community Solar

The Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) has granted Chaberton Energy‘s 7.65 MW Project Bonneville a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, allowing the community solar project in Jarrettsville in Harford County to move forward.

The company says this is the first time a community solar project has been recommended under Maryland’s Power Plant Research Program (PPRP), which coordinates the state’s comprehensive review of proposed power generating and transmission facilities. The PPRP was designed so that regulators could ensure applications are vetted before being sent to the PSC.

“Maryland is one of the most supportive states in the nation for community solar projects,” says Stefano Ratti, Chaberton’s CEO and founder.

“We are proud to play a leading role in our home state, and we hope that other states will follow Maryland’s example in promoting critical clean energy infrastructure.”

Chaberton has more than 190 MW of community solar projects in development and construction in Maryland.

Once constructed, the Bonneville project will occupy 37 acres of a 186-acre plot of land. It is set to include pollinator habitat.