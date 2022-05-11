CIP Assigns Asset Management for 750 MW Solar Portfolio to Exus

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has chosen Exus Management Partners to provide their full range of asset management services for the Greasewood, Misae and Sage solar projects across Texas and Utah, totaling 750 MW.

The deal takes Exus’ partnership with CIP in North America to over 2 GW across wind and solar, with CIP having previously appointed Exus as asset manager at the 477 MW Fighting Jays solar farm in Texas and the 700 MW Travers solar project in Alberta, Canada’s largest solar farm.

The agreement marks the beginning of Exus’ relationship with Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ingka Group, a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system. Ingka Investments is part-owner of the Misae and Sage projects.

“Trusted partnerships and high-quality services are key to the successful development, construction and maintenance of renewable energy projects,” says Dhaval Bhalodia, partner and head of Asset Management North America at Exus. “We are excited to continue building our relationship with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, and begin our journey with Ingka Investments, in the US renewables space. We will continue to innovate to fine-tune the technical performance of our assets and prioritize the asset management activities that deliver the most value for our clients.”

The recently signed deal incorporates a five-year initial term allowing Exus to fully demonstrate its scope of asset and financial management, operations and maintenance, and project management services.

“We are pleased to continue collaborating with Exus who have consistently demonstrated their ability to go above and beyond our expectations regarding the management of our renewable energy assets,” states Mads Skovgaard-Andersen, partner at CIP. “Optimizing and maintaining solar projects is essential to maximizing returns for our investors. Our work with Exus will enable us to excel in achieving that over the coming years.”