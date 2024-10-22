CleanCapital Collaborates with EDF Renewables on Community Solar

CleanCapital has added a 6.4 MW solar project, Warrior, to its portfolio, located at WM’s closed Mohawk Valley Sanitary Landfill in Frankfort, N.Y.

The project is set to provide clean energy to low-income subscribers within the Expanded – Solar For All community solar program.

This project, acquired last August, marks the latest addition to CleanCapital’s Adirondacks portfolio. Construction of the Warrior solar project began shortly after the building permit was issued at the time of acquisition, with major construction complete in June.

The project is built on a closed landfill and a borrow pit, which presented specific engineering and environmental considerations. For the portion on the capped landfill, solar arrays sit on concrete blocks engineered to spread the array’s weight while contouring to the property.

The borrow pit section uses traditional driven piles to support the solar array.

“Developing solar projects on environmentally sensitive land is not an easy feat, but our expertise and experience developing solar and storage projects enabled us to do so with Warrior,” says Paul Curran, CDO at CleanCapital.

“With the addition of this project to our portfolio, we look forward to expanding access to community solar to disadvantaged communities, achieving savings for low-income customers and helping in the fight to address the climate crisis.”

The Warrior solar project marks a collaboration between CleanCapital, EDF Renewables, WM and the Herkimer County IDA. EDF Renewables negotiated the lease with WM and the Herkimer County IDA.