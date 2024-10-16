CleanChoice Energy Doubles Solar Generation Assets with Project Acquisition

CleanChoice Energy has acquired its second fully owned and operated solar project, located in Kylertown, Pa.

Construction of the 150-acre, 29.4 MW project is expected to begin later this year, with a planned interconnection date of next October. When completed, the solar farm is slated to connect to the PJM electric grid, which supplies energy to utilities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and regions in surrounding states.

“Our project in Kylertown will double CleanChoice Energy’s solar generation assets, as well as demonstrate how responsible renewable energy generation can support the local community and wildlife,” says Zoë Gamble, president of CleanChoice.

“This is part of our long-term strategy to support the growth of 100% green energy in the U.S. and make it more accessible to people, a solution that is critically needed as we all face the dire consequences of climate change.”

The company is acquiring the project from Prospect14, which led the siting and greenfield development.