Cleanleaf Energy Contracts for Utility-Scale Projects in Georgia, Pennsylvania

Cleanleaf Energy has contracted to provide O&M services for utility-scale projects totaling 350 MW in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

The company’s Dallas Realtime Operations Center will support the projects.

“This achievement underscores our capabilities and readiness to handle more utility-scale projects and the synergies of our large DG footprint in 27 states combined with a growing utility-scale portfolio creates an exciting future for effective, high performing O&M services to the solar industry,” says Mikael Backman, Cleanleaf CEO.

“We are excited about the future and our role in making the energy transition a permanent reality.”