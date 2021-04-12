Clearway Breaks Ground on Two Hawaiian Utility-Scale Solar Projects

Clearway Energy Group, a renewable energy company, has broken ground on two utility-scale solar projects in Mililani and Waiawa, Hawaii.

The 39 MW Mililani I Solar and 36 MW Waiawa Solar Power sites will be paired with a combined 300 MWh of storage, becoming among the first utility-scale battery storage and solar on the island.

“Hawaii has long led the nation on climate solutions and we’re honored to continue contributing to that mission with two new renewable energy sites in the state,” says Craig Cornelius, CEO of Clearway. “The addition of solar paired with storage on O’ahu is an important step toward a clean, affordable and reliable electric grid. We thank Hawaiian Electric, Kamehameha Schools and many others for their ongoing partnership to advance innovative energy projects and move Hawaii toward a carbon-free economy.”

The two projects represent a $280 million investment and will create more than 460 local union jobs during construction. The sites are expected to contribute more than $10 million in taxes to the city and county. Once complete, the Waiawa project will contribute $200,000 in community benefits in the coming years, including an educational partnership with Blue Planet Foundation to develop school curriculums on renewable energy – as well as an annual mainland internship program with Kamehameha Schools students.

The construction of Mililani I Solar and Waiawa Solar Power is being led by Moss and is expected to be complete in 2022.